Adobe Names Anil Chakravarthy President and CEO, Shantanu Narayen to Become Executive Chair

New Delhi — Adobe has named Anil Chakravarthy as its next president and chief executive officer, succeeding longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Chakravarthy, currently president of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations, will also join the company’s Board of Directors effective Dec. 1, 2026.

Narayen will transition to the role of executive chair and work closely with Chakravarthy during the leadership change as Adobe continues its transformation in the artificial intelligence era.

“Adobe’s opportunity ahead is limitless with our track record in creating new market categories and world-class products. Anil is an experienced transformational leader who leads with values, integrity and a deep knowledge of our business. He has a proven record of building and delivering category-defining products that serve our broad range of customers,” Narayen said.

“I could not be more confident that Anil is the right person to lead Adobe’s growth in an AI-driven era and look forward to working closely with him in my new role as executive chair,” he added.

Chakravarthy said he is energized by the opportunity to drive Adobe’s next phase of growth and strengthen its position in agentic software across creativity, productivity and customer experience.

“Adobe has a history of building the future — not just through our technology, but through our people and our commitment to customers. Thanks to Shantanu’s exceptional leadership in transforming Adobe’s business model over the decades, we are well positioned to achieve Adobe’s next chapter of growth,” Chakravarthy said.

Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as executive vice president and general manager of its Digital Experience business. Later that year, he also took responsibility for worldwide field operations, overseeing enterprise customers across Adobe’s portfolio of creativity, productivity and digital experience products.

In December 2021, he was promoted to president of Digital Experience and worldwide field operations.

Before joining Adobe, Chakravarthy served for four years as CEO of Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management company. (Source: IANS)