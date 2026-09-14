AI Not Worth Pursuing Unless It Helps Humanity: Satya Nadella

New Delhi — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said the development of advanced artificial intelligence should be guided by the principle that it must help humanity and remain under human control.

“Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it’s not worth pursuing,” Nadella said on X.

He said companies should also be able to retain control over their “unique and tacit knowledge” and build continuous learning systems without becoming dependent on a single AI provider.

Nadella’s comments come amid growing debate over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems. Other technology leaders, including Sam Altman, Dario Amodei and Elon Musk, have also called for a more deliberate pace in developing advanced AI models.

“We also need to accelerate and spread the benefits of AI, such that they are diffused broadly across countries, communities, and companies. This requires a frontier ecosystem in which both closed and open-source models can thrive,” Nadella said.

He also welcomed research and “deliberate pacing” to ensure alignment is “right as the design goal,” while supporting measures such as “embedded evaluators” and other mechanisms aimed at keeping advanced AI systems under control.

Nadella said advanced AI capabilities “cannot be controlled by a handful of entities, but must have broad representation across the ecosystem, countries, and fields, including academia.”

Microsoft is prioritizing “broad access and choice at every layer of the AI stack,” enterprise control of learning systems and models, and a “Code of Conduct” underlying its first-party MAI models, which Nadella said would be published for public consultation.

Earlier in September, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that advances in AI could outpace efforts to understand and control the technology. (Source: IANS)