Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites Global CEOs to Expand Investment in India

New Delhi — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of meetings with executives from global companies in New York, highlighting investment opportunities in India’s digital infrastructure, financial services and technology sectors.

According to an official statement, Sitharaman met Sanjeev Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of Tillman Holdings, and discussed India’s policy environment and recent budget measures aimed at encouraging investment in digital infrastructure.

She said rapid growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital services and enterprise technology is creating sustained demand for data centers, high-capacity networks and reliable power infrastructure.

Sitharaman said companies such as Tillman are well positioned to participate in the next phase of India’s digital infrastructure expansion. The meeting also covered opportunities to develop large-scale, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure campuses.

In a separate meeting with Marsh Re CEO Dean Klisura and Devanshu Dhyani, head of strategy and corporate development, Sitharaman highlighted India’s large domestic market, skilled workforce, expanding infrastructure and digital capabilities.

She also pointed to India’s economic growth, with gross domestic product expanding 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Marsh Re executives welcomed the Indian government’s reform agenda and said the company plans to further expand its presence in the country. The company also said it is increasing its focus on GIFT City and broadening its engagement with the financial services ecosystem there.

Sitharaman also met Alejandro Perez, Group Chief Operating Officer of BNY Mellon, for discussions focused on India’s economic growth and opportunities for greater investment by global financial institutions.

Perez highlighted BNY Mellon’s longstanding presence in India and said the country remains an important part of the company’s global operations and growth strategy.

He also discussed the company’s engagement with leading Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, to develop talent. BNY Mellon increasingly views its India operations not only as a delivery center but also as a global hub for innovation, technology and advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence.

The meeting also covered opportunities related to India’s digital public infrastructure, Global Capability Centers, financial markets and GIFT City-International Financial Services Centre.

Sitharaman invited BNY Mellon executives to visit GIFT-IFSC and explore investment and business opportunities available there. (Source: IANS)