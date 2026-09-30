India, US Expanding Economic Ties Into Manufacturing, Technology and Investment: Goyal

New Delhi — India and the United States are expanding their economic relationship beyond traditional trade into areas including investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation and resilient supply chains, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal arrived in Milwaukee to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting, according to a Commerce Ministry statement Wednesday. He was received by India’s Consul General in Chicago, M. Anand Prakash.

During his visit, Goyal met CEOs and senior executives from major U.S. manufacturing and technology companies at a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers.

The executives discussed opportunities in India and their companies’ plans for expanding partnerships in the country. Goyal said the Indian government was prepared to help companies with their operations, expansion plans and investments.

He also attended a reception hosted by the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers at Rockwell Automation’s global headquarters, where he met trade ministers from other G20 countries and senior U.S. business leaders.

Goyal highlighted what he described as growing momentum in India-U.S. economic relations, as well as India’s expanding industrial base and skilled workforce.

He encouraged American manufacturers to increase their presence in India, work with Indian small and medium-sized enterprises and jointly invest in advanced manufacturing projects aimed at strengthening supply chains and creating economic value in both countries.

The visit comes as India and the United States continue negotiations toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Goyal is expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as the two sides seek progress on a trade framework they have described as balanced and mutually beneficial.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings during his U.S. visit focused on strengthening trade and investment ties. (Source: IANS)