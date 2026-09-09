iPhone 17 Series Tops $170 Billion in First-Year Wholesale Revenue

New Delhi — Apple’s iPhone 17 series generated more than $170 billion in global wholesale revenue during its first year of sales, the highest launch-year revenue ever recorded for an iPhone lineup, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Revenue from the lineup was 11% higher than the iPhone 16 series during its first year, driven by strong demand across the range and a robust replacement cycle.

The base iPhone 17 was a major contributor to the growth, with revenue rising 1.3 times compared with its predecessor. It was also the world’s best-selling smartphone model by unit sales during the first half of 2026, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The lower-priced iPhone 17e also saw strong demand, further boosting the lineup’s overall performance.

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said the iPhone 17 series has emerged as one of Apple’s strongest lineups in recent years. The base model benefited from features previously associated with Pro models, while the Pro versions attracted consumers with newer Apple silicon, improved cameras and design changes.

China was the largest contributor to revenue growth for the iPhone 17 series. Wholesale revenue in the country increased 35% compared with the iPhone 16 lineup, with China accounting for nearly 24% of global iPhone 17 series revenue.

Upgrades to the base model were a major factor behind the growth in China.

Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and other Asia-Pacific markets also posted healthy gains. Strong demand in those regions helped offset more moderate growth in mature markets such as North America and Europe.

The iPhone 17 series also benefited from a narrowing price gap with flagship Android smartphones.

Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain said rising memory and component costs prompted several Android manufacturers to raise prices or adjust specifications, while Apple kept iPhone pricing relatively stable.

Memory prices have increased fourfold since the fourth quarter of 2025, making Apple’s pricing strategy particularly significant, Jain said. Installment plans and promotional offers in major markets also helped reduce affordability barriers and support demand for premium iPhone models. (Source: IANS)