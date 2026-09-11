Paytm CEO Says India’s Digital Payment System Is Among World’s Most Advanced

New Delhi — Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said Friday that India’s digital payment system is among the most advanced in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, Sharma said the gathering is taking place at a time when India is increasingly being seen as capable, self-reliant and technologically advanced.

“Be it our payment system, financial services, AI capability or technology, our country has created is a contribution towards BRICS from our side,” Sharma said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent the past decade promoting self-reliance, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses to contribute to that effort.

“Many entrepreneurs like me, along with fellow entrepreneurs and businesses, have contributed to this mission and embraced it as an opportunity. Today, the country’s payment system is among the most advanced in the world,” Sharma said.

Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and CEO of unified commerce platform Hesa, said the changing global environment is creating opportunities for countries such as India, China and Russia to play a larger role in shaping international economic cooperation.

He said initiatives including Startup India and Make in India have helped strengthen India’s global positioning.

Udayagiri also pointed to India’s role in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and economic growth, as well as its focus on startups and small businesses.

“I think the kind of leadership that India has taken in AI or digital transformation or economy transformation, especially in terms of GDP growth and the focus on startups, there is a lot that India can position, especially with India driving the MSME cooperation portal for the BRICS economies or invoice discounting for them,” Udayagiri said. (Source: IANS)