Piyush Goyal to Visit US for G20 Trade Meeting, India-US Trade Talks

New Delhi — Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the United States later this month to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting and hold discussions on ongoing India-U.S. trade negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Wednesday.

Speaking at the 66th annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, Gor said the two countries are working closely to deepen their economic relationship and have made significant progress in trade discussions.

Goyal is expected to visit the United States in the coming weeks as Washington hosts the G20 meetings. Gor said both governments are working toward a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

The visit comes as India and the United States seek to move forward with negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. NDTV Profit previously reported that Goyal was expected to travel to the U.S. toward the end of September as the two sides work to finalize the deal.

“It’s great to be with my good friend, the Commerce Minister. The United States and India are working very closely together; a lot is happening,” Gor said, adding that Washington looks forward to hosting Goyal for the G20 meetings.

The ambassador also pointed to progress already made between the two countries, including a trade understanding reached by their governments. He said cooperation between India and the United States extends beyond the exchange of goods and covers a broad range of economic areas.

“Our two governments are working closely together to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial,” Gor said.

Gor also highlighted wider bilateral cooperation, including the Pact Silica declaration signed earlier this year. He said the initiative is designed to promote an innovation-friendly regulatory environment and encourage greater cross-border investment by U.S. and Indian companies.

The initiative is also expected to support entrepreneurs and businesses in both countries as they develop new technologies and expand investment, Gor said. (Source: IANS)