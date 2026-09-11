South African President Meets Gautam Adani as Countries Seek Deeper Trade, Investment Ties

New Delhi — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 as part of efforts to deepen trade and investment ties between South Africa and India.

“His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa holds an engagement with Adani Group Chairman, Mr Gautam Adani, on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Republic of India,” the South African government said in a post on X.

The meeting was part of South Africa’s business engagements during the summit and supported efforts to strengthen commercial and investment relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa also held a strategic briefing with the South African delegation ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

South Africa plans to use the summit to advance its diplomatic and economic priorities, including expanding intra-BRICS trade and investment, promoting industrialization and value addition, and attracting investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area, the government said.

Ramaphosa is being supported during his India visit by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi, and other senior government officials.

The South African president also addressed the BRICS Business Forum, focusing on trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in a closed session of BRICS leaders titled “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.”

The session will focus on creating a more inclusive, representative and responsive global governance system, including reforms to the United Nations, the international financial architecture and the multilateral trading system.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to address the India-South Africa Business Leadership Roundtable on Saturday, focusing on expanding bilateral trade and investment. He will also hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government and meet business leaders and industry executives. (Source: IANS)