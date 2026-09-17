Tata Motors to Raise Commercial Vehicle Prices by Up to 1% From Oct. 1

New Delhi — Tata Motors will raise prices across its commercial vehicle lineup by up to 1% beginning Oct. 1, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing Thursday.

The increase will vary by model and variant and is intended to offset higher commodity prices and other input costs.

The move marks Tata Motors’ second commercial vehicle price increase this year. The company previously raised prices by up to 1.5% from April 1, citing higher commodity and input costs.

The latest revision follows similar increases across Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited raised prices across its portfolio by up to 1.5% from July 1, covering both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric models.

That was the passenger vehicle unit’s second price increase of the year, following a 0.5% hike across its internal combustion engine lineup from April 1. The April revision resulted in increases of up to 1.09% for some variants, while the Tata Altroz received a small price reduction.

Automakers across India have been adjusting prices in response to higher commodity, logistics and supply-chain costs, as well as currency fluctuations.

Maruti Suzuki raised vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 in June, while Hyundai Motor India increased prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1.

Other manufacturers, including JSW MG Motor India, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India and Honda Cars India, also announced price increases around the same period.

Tata Motors, part of the $180 billion Tata Group, manufactures commercial and passenger vehicles and has operations in India and South Korea, with a presence across markets in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and SAARC countries. (Source: IANS)