India, U.S. Near Trade Agreement as Negotiators Fine-Tune Final Terms: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI — India and the United States have resolved most of the issues surrounding their proposed bilateral trade agreement and are now refining the final terms, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Monday, signaling further progress toward a deal between the two countries.

Speaking at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, Goyal said negotiations had entered their final stages.

“We have concluded most of the discussions on the India-US trade deal. Now we are fine-tuning the agreement,” Goyal said.

The minister also said India is engaged in trade negotiations with eight other countries as New Delhi seeks to expand its international economic partnerships.

Goyal’s remarks follow recent comments from President Donald Trump, who indicated that Washington and New Delhi were approaching an agreement.

“We’re going to make a deal…It’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we’ve done,” Trump told reporters at the White House, describing the two countries as “pretty close” to reaching an understanding.

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has also expressed optimism about the negotiations, saying the two sides have addressed major outstanding issues and are nearing a final agreement.

Goyal has previously emphasized that India is seeking terms that would provide Indian exporters with a competitive advantage over businesses in other countries.

Meanwhile, Goyal continued efforts to strengthen India’s economic relationship with Europe during his official visit to Germany and the Netherlands.

In meetings with Dutch lawmakers, the minister discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation and the potential benefits of a proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

“Discussed the potential of the India-EU FTA to boost market access, diversify supply chains, and unlock fresh investment opportunities,” Goyal wrote on X.

He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and innovation, emphasizing the importance of building stronger and more resilient economic ties between India and the Netherlands.

Goyal’s October 22–27 visit to Germany and the Netherlands is aimed at strengthening India’s strategic economic partnerships, expanding trade and encouraging greater industrial and technological collaboration.

During the German portion of his trip from October 22–24, Goyal attended the Berlin Global Dialogue, where he met international policymakers and business executives.

His discussions focused on India’s economic stability, expanding manufacturing capabilities and growing role in developing more resilient global supply chains. (Source: IANS)