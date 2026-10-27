India’s Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Falls 6.5% in September as Aviation Demand Weakens

NEW DELHI–India’s domestic aviation industry recorded another decline in passenger traffic in September, with the number of travelers falling 6.49% from the previous month to approximately 11.8 million, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The decline marked a continued slowdown in domestic air travel demand, following a similar drop in August, as passenger growth across the industry remained under pressure.

IndiGo maintained its dominant position in India’s aviation market, transporting approximately 7.73 million domestic passengers during September and capturing a 65.4% market share.

The airline continued to account for nearly two-thirds of all domestic air travel in the country, maintaining a substantial lead over competing carriers.

The Air India Group remained the second-largest operator, carrying approximately 3.17 million passengers during the month and securing a 26.8% share of the domestic market.

Together, IndiGo and the Air India Group controlled more than 92% of India’s domestic passenger market in September, highlighting the concentration of the industry among its two largest airline operators.

Akasa Air ranked third, transporting approximately 664,000 passengers and accounting for 5.6% of total domestic traffic.

SpiceJet continued to lose market share, carrying approximately 73,000 passengers during September. Its share of domestic passenger traffic declined to 0.6%.

The latest figures followed a 6.34% month-over-month decline in August, when domestic airlines carried approximately 12.1 million passengers.

During August, IndiGo transported 7.89 million passengers and held a 65% market share, while the Air India Group carried 3.23 million passengers, representing 26.7% of the market.

Akasa Air flew approximately 668,000 passengers in August, accounting for 5.5% of domestic traffic.

SpiceJet carried about 140,000 passengers during the same month, giving it a 1.2% market share. Its September passenger count represented a substantial decline from the previous month.

The recent downturn comes amid a broader moderation in the growth of India’s domestic aviation industry over the past several years.

Domestic passenger traffic increased 13% year-over-year to 153.6 million passengers during fiscal year 2024.

Growth slowed to 7.7% in fiscal year 2025, when domestic airlines transported 165.5 million passengers.

The expansion weakened further in fiscal year 2026, with passenger traffic increasing just 1.2% to 167.5 million.

The slowdown has become more pronounced during the current fiscal year, with domestic air travel recording year-over-year declines in most months.

Passenger traffic fell 5% in April 2026 before recovering with 9% growth in May.

However, the rebound proved temporary. Domestic traffic declined 1% in June, followed by a 5% contraction in July and a 6% decline in August.

The downward trend continued in September, when passenger numbers fell 7% compared with the same month a year earlier.

The latest DGCA figures indicate that India’s domestic aviation sector continues to experience weaker passenger demand despite the substantial market presence of its leading airlines.

With IndiGo and the Air India Group accounting for more than nine out of every 10 domestic passengers, the industry’s performance remains heavily influenced by the operations and passenger volumes of these two major airline groups. (Source: IANS)