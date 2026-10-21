Welspun Specialty Reports $540,000 Quarterly Loss Despite 24% Revenue Growth

MUMBAI — Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. reported a net loss of 45 million rupees (approximately $540,000) for the quarter ended September 2026, reversing a profit in the previous quarter as shrinking operating margins offset strong revenue growth.

The Indian specialty steel manufacturer posted a loss of 45 million rupees for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with a net profit of 52 million rupees in the April-June quarter, according to a regulatory filing released Wednesday.

Revenue from operations climbed 23.7% to 2.4 billion rupees from 1.94 billion rupees in the preceding quarter, reflecting higher sales despite weaker profitability.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a key measure of operating performance, plunged 78.3% to 23 million rupees from 106 million rupees in the previous quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 0.95%, compared with 5.5% in the first quarter, underscoring the pressure on profitability even as revenue increased.

The deterioration in operating performance pushed the company into the red, highlighting the challenges of maintaining margins in the specialty steel manufacturing business.

Shares of Welspun Specialty Solutions ended Wednesday’s trading session at 47.48 rupees, down 2.22%, or 1.08 rupees. The stock has fallen 3.93% over the past five trading sessions, losing 1.94 rupees during that period.

Welspun Specialty Solutions manufactures alloy and stainless steel products, including seamless pipes and tubes used across a range of industrial applications.

The company operates an integrated manufacturing complex spanning 126 acres in Jhagadia, located in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. The facility combines steel melting, casting, rolling and vertical hot-extrusion operations at a single location.

The manufacturer has an annual steel production capacity of approximately 150,000 metric tons, along with the capacity to produce about 18,000 metric tons of stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes each year.

Its products serve industries including oil and gas, nuclear power, petrochemicals, aerospace, automotive manufacturing, defense, railways, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The company was originally incorporated as RMG Alloy Steel Ltd. in 1980 before adopting the Welspun Specialty Solutions name in August 2019.

It operates as a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd., which maintains a majority ownership stake in the business.

The latest quarterly results show that while Welspun Specialty Solutions continues to generate higher revenue, its ability to translate sales growth into earnings remains under pressure following the sharp decline in operating margins. (Source: IANS)