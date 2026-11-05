25 Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Waltham, MA– Indian-origin entrepreneurs are playing a significant role in the global artificial intelligence industry, founding companies that are developing advanced AI models, specialized semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, and technologies designed to improve the safety and reliability of artificial intelligence.

From Silicon Valley to Bengaluru, these entrepreneurs are helping shape how AI is developed, deployed, and integrated into businesses and everyday life. Their companies operate across a broad range of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and enterprise software.

IndUS Business Journal has identified 25 Indian-origin entrepreneurs whose contributions reflect the growing influence of Indian talent in the global AI economy. The list includes founders of emerging startups, leaders of established AI companies, and entrepreneurs whose technologies have attracted acquisitions and strategic investments from major technology corporations.

The following individuals are listed alphabetically by last name.

1. Bhavish Aggarwal

Company: Krutrim

Position: Founder

Location: Bengaluru, India

Aggarwal, best known for founding Ola, established Krutrim in 2023 to develop artificial intelligence technologies designed for India’s linguistic and technological needs. The company is building large language models, cloud computing infrastructure, and AI services to support India’s growing digital economy. Krutrim became India’s first AI unicorn in 2024, reflecting increasing investment in domestically developed artificial intelligence technologies.

2. Sahil Agarwal

Company: Enkrypt AI (Acquired by Anaconda)

Position: Co-Founder and Former CEO of Enkrypt AI

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Agarwal co-founded Enkrypt AI to address security, safety, and compliance challenges associated with generative artificial intelligence. The company developed technologies that help enterprises identify vulnerabilities in AI models, monitor potential security risks, and establish safeguards for AI applications. In August 2026, Anaconda acquired Enkrypt AI to integrate its security and governance capabilities into its AI development platform. The acquisition highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity in enterprise AI adoption.

3. Sri Ambati

Company: H2O.ai

Position: Founder and CEO

Location: Mountain View, California

Ambati founded H2O.ai in 2012 with the goal of making artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies more accessible to businesses and developers. The company has developed open-source machine learning tools, automated AI platforms, and generative AI applications used by organizations worldwide. Under Ambati’s leadership, H2O.ai has expanded its focus from predictive analytics to enterprise generative AI, helping organizations develop and deploy AI solutions.

4. Nikunj Bajaj

Company: TrueFoundry

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco Bay Area, California

Bajaj co-founded TrueFoundry to simplify the deployment and management of artificial intelligence applications. The company’s platform enables enterprises to build, deploy, monitor, and scale machine learning models and AI agents. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Bajaj previously worked on machine learning infrastructure at Meta. His company focuses on reducing the technical complexity and operational costs associated with deploying artificial intelligence systems.

5. Vikram Chatterji

Company: Galileo (Acquired by Cisco)

Position: Co-Founder

Location: San Francisco Bay Area, California

Chatterji co-founded Galileo to improve the reliability, accuracy, and performance of generative AI applications. The company developed technologies that help organizations evaluate AI-generated responses, identify errors, and monitor model behavior in production environments. In May 2026, Cisco completed its acquisition of Galileo, incorporating its AI evaluation and observability capabilities into Cisco’s broader technology portfolio. Before founding Galileo, Chatterji held engineering roles at Google, where he contributed to products including Google Pay for India.

6. Manu Chopra

Company: Karya

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: Bengaluru, India

Chopra co-founded Karya to create economic opportunities for underserved communities through the development of artificial intelligence datasets. The organization works with rural and low-income populations to collect and process language and speech data used in training AI systems. Karya’s approach connects technological development with income generation, allowing workers to participate in the growing AI economy while supporting the creation of more inclusive language technologies.

7. Aparna Dhinakaran

Company: Arize AI (Acquired by Dynatrace)

Position: Co-Founder and Former Chief Product Officer of Arize AI

Location: San Francisco Bay Area, California

Dhinakaran co-founded Arize AI to help organizations monitor and improve the performance of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The company’s platform provides tools for evaluating models, detecting errors, and understanding how AI applications behave after deployment. In October 2026, Dynatrace completed its acquisition of Arize AI, expanding its capabilities in AI observability and performance management. Dhinakaran joined Dynatrace as part of the transaction, bringing her experience in AI infrastructure and model evaluation to the combined organization.

8. Tarun Dua

Company: E2E Networks

Position: Founder and Managing Director

Location: New Delhi, India

Dua founded E2E Networks in 2009 to provide cloud computing services and infrastructure to businesses and technology developers. The company subsequently expanded into specialized GPU computing infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence workloads. E2E Networks provides cloud services that support the training, development, and deployment of machine learning models, contributing to India’s efforts to build domestic AI computing capacity.

9. Krishna Gade

Company: Fiddler AI

Position: Founder and CEO

Location: Palo Alto, California

Gade founded Fiddler AI in 2018 to improve transparency, reliability, and accountability in artificial intelligence systems. The company develops technology that allows businesses to monitor AI models, evaluate their performance, and identify potential risks associated with automated decision-making. On November 3, 2026, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike announced an agreement to acquire Fiddler AI to strengthen its AI security and observability capabilities. The acquisition remains pending. Gade previously held engineering and leadership positions at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Microsoft, where he worked on machine learning and large-scale data systems.

10. Ganesh Gopalan

Company: Gnani.ai

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: Bengaluru, India

Gopalan co-founded Gnani.ai in 2016 to develop speech recognition and conversational artificial intelligence technologies. The company specializes in voice-based AI applications that enable businesses to automate customer interactions, analyze conversations, and communicate across multiple languages. Gnani.ai has expanded its offerings into generative and agent-based voice AI technologies, with applications in customer service, financial services, and enterprise communications.

11. Swapnil Jain

Company: Observe.AI

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Jain co-founded Observe.AI to apply artificial intelligence to customer service and contact center operations. The company’s platform analyzes customer conversations, assists customer service representatives, and automates quality assurance processes. Observe.AI uses machine learning and generative AI to help businesses improve customer interactions, monitor employee performance, and identify operational improvements. Jain has helped establish the company as a provider of AI-powered customer experience technologies.

12. Anand Kannappan

Company: Patronus AI

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Kannappan co-founded Patronus AI in 2023 to develop technologies that evaluate the safety, reliability, and performance of large language models. The company conducts research into AI behavior and develops testing systems designed to identify weaknesses in generative AI applications. Patronus AI focuses on helping developers understand how artificial intelligence systems behave under different conditions, particularly as autonomous AI agents become more widely used in enterprise environments.

13. Pratyush Kumar

Company: Sarvam AI

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: Bengaluru, India

Kumar co-founded Sarvam AI in 2023 to develop artificial intelligence models designed specifically for India’s languages, businesses, and public institutions. The company is building foundation models, speech technologies, and generative AI applications that support multilingual communication. Kumar previously contributed to AI4Bharat, an initiative focused on advancing open-source artificial intelligence for Indian languages. His work emphasizes developing AI infrastructure that addresses India’s linguistic diversity and technological requirements.

14. Dinakar Munagala

Company: Blaize

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: El Dorado Hills, California

Munagala co-founded Blaize to develop specialized semiconductor technologies for artificial intelligence applications. The company designs AI processors, computing systems, and software intended to improve performance and energy efficiency. Its technologies support applications in industrial automation, transportation, security, and other environments where AI processing must occur close to the source of data. Munagala has played a leading role in developing computing architectures designed for increasingly complex AI workloads.

15. Nagendra Nagaraja, Ph.D.

Company: QpiAI

Position: Founder, CEO and Chairman

Location: Bengaluru, India

Nagaraja founded QpiAI in 2019 to develop technologies combining artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The company works on quantum processors, AI-driven optimization, and advanced computing systems intended to address complex industrial and scientific challenges. QpiAI is part of India’s expanding quantum technology ecosystem and is developing hardware and software capabilities that could support future applications of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

16. Vipul Ved Prakash

Company: Together AI

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Prakash co-founded Together AI to expand access to open-source artificial intelligence models and the computing infrastructure required to operate them. The company provides cloud services that allow developers and businesses to train, customize, and deploy generative AI applications. A serial technology entrepreneur who grew up in New Delhi, Prakash previously co-founded Cloudmark and Topsy. Through Together AI, he is helping build infrastructure that supports the development and commercial use of advanced AI models.

17. Krishna Rangasayee

Company: SiMa.ai

Position: Founder and CEO

Location: San Jose, California

Rangasayee founded SiMa.ai to develop semiconductor technologies designed for artificial intelligence applications operating outside traditional data centers. The company’s processors and software enable AI capabilities in robotics, autonomous systems, industrial equipment, and other devices. SiMa.ai focuses on improving computing efficiency while reducing power consumption, addressing growing demand for AI technologies that can operate directly within physical systems.

18. Raghu Ravinutala

Company: Yellow.ai

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Ravinutala co-founded Yellow.ai to develop conversational artificial intelligence technologies for enterprise applications. The company’s platform enables businesses to automate customer service, employee support, and other communications using AI-powered agents. Yellow.ai operates across international markets and supports interactions through voice, messaging, email, and digital platforms. Under Ravinutala’s leadership, the company has expanded its technology to incorporate generative AI and autonomous agents capable of handling complex business workflows.

19. Bindu Reddy

Company: Abacus.AI

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Reddy co-founded Abacus.AI to simplify the development and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. The company provides AI assistants, machine learning platforms, and generative AI tools designed for professional and enterprise use. Abacus.AI enables organizations to develop applications that automate tasks, analyze information, and integrate artificial intelligence into existing business processes. Reddy previously held technology leadership positions at major companies, including Amazon Web Services and Google.

20. Sharad Sanghi

Company: Neysa

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: Mumbai, India

Sanghi co-founded Neysa to provide specialized cloud infrastructure and computing services for artificial intelligence applications. The company offers GPU computing resources and services designed to help enterprises build and deploy AI models. Sanghi previously founded Netmagic, a major Indian data center and cloud services company that was acquired by NTT in 2012. Through Neysa, he is applying his experience in cloud infrastructure to the rapidly expanding market for AI computing services.

21. Rochan Sankar

Company: NVIDIA; previously Enfabrica

Position: Founder and Former President and CEO of Enfabrica

Location: San Francisco Bay Area, California

Sankar co-founded Enfabrica, a semiconductor startup developing advanced networking technologies designed to improve the efficiency of artificial intelligence data centers. In September 2025, NVIDIA reportedly reached an agreement valued at more than $900 million to hire Sankar and several Enfabrica employees while licensing the company’s technology. The arrangement brought Sankar to NVIDIA, where he continues his work in AI computing infrastructure. His contributions focus on overcoming networking and data-transfer bottlenecks that limit the performance of large-scale AI systems.

22. Sid Sheth

Company: d-Matrix

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: Santa Clara, California

Sheth co-founded d-Matrix in 2019 to develop specialized semiconductor processors for generative artificial intelligence. The company focuses on AI inference, the computing process through which trained models generate responses and perform tasks. Its processors are designed to improve performance and energy efficiency while reducing the costs associated with running large AI models. Sheth previously held senior leadership positions at semiconductor company Inphi, where he helped expand its data center and networking businesses.

23. Tuhin Srivastava

Company: Baseten

Position: Co-Founder and CEO

Location: San Francisco, California

Srivastava co-founded Baseten to help developers and enterprises deploy artificial intelligence models efficiently. The company provides cloud infrastructure and software tools that support AI inference, allowing organizations to operate generative AI applications at scale. Baseten focuses on simplifying model deployment, improving processing performance, and managing the computing resources required to serve AI applications in production environments.

24. Abhishek Upperwal

Company: Soket AI Labs

Position: Founder and CEO

Location: Bengaluru, India

Upperwal founded Soket AI Labs in 2019 to advance artificial intelligence research and the development of foundation models for Indian languages. The company has worked on multilingual language models, datasets, and technologies intended to strengthen India’s domestic AI capabilities. In November 2026, Soket unveiled EKA-1, a 26.3-billion-parameter foundation model supporting India’s 22 scheduled languages. The development was supported by the IndiaAI Mission and reflected growing efforts to build advanced AI systems tailored to India’s technological and linguistic needs.

25. Srikanth Velamakanni

Company: Fractal Analytics

Position: Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Executive Vice Chairman

Location: Mumbai, India

Velamakanni co-founded Fractal Analytics in 2000 and helped develop it into an international artificial intelligence and advanced analytics company. Fractal provides AI-powered solutions to businesses across industries including financial services, retail, healthcare, and consumer products. The company applies machine learning, data science, and generative AI to business decision-making and operational challenges. Velamakanni has also played an influential role in India’s technology industry and was appointed Chairperson of Nasscom in April 2026.