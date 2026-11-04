Sanmarg Group Acquires Tehelka.com, Plans to Turn Magazine Into Weekly Publication

KOLKATA–Sanmarg Group has acquired a 100% stake in Tehelka.com Private Limited, expanding its presence in India’s media industry with plans to increase the magazine’s publication frequency and strengthen its print and digital operations.

Sanmarg Private Limited, which publishes a prominent Hindi-language daily newspaper, completed the acquisition in October 2026, according to a company statement released Wednesday.

The acquisition marks Sanmarg’s entry into the magazine publishing business and adds an established journalism brand to its growing media portfolio.

Under the new ownership, Tehelka, which has operated as a biweekly magazine, will transition to a weekly publication while maintaining both print and digital editions.

Sanmarg also plans to make additional investments in the publication as part of its strategy to expand Tehelka’s reach and strengthen its editorial operations.

The company acquired Tehelka.com from a group of investors who had purchased the publication’s entire shareholding in 2017. Those investors had previously facilitated the exit of founder and former Editor Tarun Tejpal and other minority shareholders.

According to Sanmarg’s statement, Tejpal has had no involvement in Tehelka’s management or operations since the 2017 ownership change.

Tejpal stepped down from his editorial position following allegations of sexual assault involving a female colleague. His departure became a significant turning point in the publication’s history.

The company said no new litigation involving Tehelka had emerged since the previous investors assumed ownership in 2017.

The latest transaction includes the publication’s print and digital assets, along with intellectual property rights associated with the business since 2017.

Following the acquisition, Sanmarg has appointed Arvind Chaturvedi as Chief Editor to oversee Tehelka’s editorial direction and operations.

The company also clarified that Anant Media Private Limited, the publication’s former owner, will remain responsible for handling litigation connected to Tehelka’s previous operations.

Anant Media will also retain responsibility for earlier financial guarantees, according to the statement.

Sanmarg said the acquisition would not affect existing lifetime subscribers, who will continue receiving printed copies and access to digital subscriptions, depending on their subscription arrangements.

The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and strengthening the publication’s journalistic standards under the new ownership.

“We also want to fully comply with all government rules and regulations, and all applicable rules, standards and regulations as they stand today, to make a meaningful experience of serious journalism for the Indian public,” the company said in its statement.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Sanmarg operates one of eastern India’s largest Hindi-language media networks.

The acquisition gives the group an opportunity to expand beyond its established newspaper operations and build a broader presence in India’s magazine and digital news markets. (Source: IANS)