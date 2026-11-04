Sensex Gains 384 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 as Indian Stocks Rally for Fifth Straight Session

MUMBAI–Indian stock markets extended their winning streak to five consecutive sessions on Wednesday, with benchmark indices closing higher as strong demand for consumer goods, metal and real estate shares offset losses in technology stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 383.55 points, or 0.5%, to close at 77,301.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 149.75 points, or 0.63%, to finish at 23,960.60.

The gains reflected continued investor interest in Indian equities, with buying activity spreading across several major sectors and smaller companies outperforming the benchmark indices.

Despite the sustained rally, the Nifty remained below the psychologically important 24,000-point level, which market analysts identified as a key resistance threshold.

“A decisive and sustained breakout above this level could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for further upside,” analysts stated.

Market observers said the Nifty would need to maintain its recent gains to support further upward movement.

“On the downside, 23,750–23,700 now forms the immediate support zone. Holding above this range will be important to sustain the ongoing positive momentum,” market watchers noted.

Among individual Nifty stocks, Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises and Titan Company were the session’s leading gainers.

The broader market recorded even stronger advances, indicating that the rally extended beyond India’s largest publicly traded companies.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index climbed 1.55%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index surged 2%, outperforming both the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Sector performance was largely positive, with shares of consumer goods manufacturers, real estate companies and metal producers attracting substantial buying interest.

The Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty indices were among the strongest performers during the trading session.

Technology shares, however, moved in the opposite direction. The Nifty IT index declined more than 1%, making it the worst-performing major sectoral index of the day.

Analysts attributed the broader market’s strength to improving investor confidence, particularly in companies linked to domestic consumption, industrial activity and commodity markets.

Expectations of potential tax relief in India’s upcoming Union Budget, stronger-than-anticipated corporate earnings and continued consumer spending during the festive season also contributed to positive market sentiment.

“Domestically, optimism around possible tax relief maybe in the upcoming Union Budget, better-than-expected quarterly earnings and resilient festive consumption added momentum to the rally,” analysts noted.

Market observers said investors would continue monitoring corporate earnings, global energy prices and geopolitical developments for indications of the market’s next direction.

“Going forward, earnings visibility and crude prices will remain key drivers; selective stock-specific positioning is advisable amid geopolitical uncertainty,” market watchers noted.

The latest gains brought the Nifty closer to the 24,000 mark, with analysts watching whether continued buying activity can push the benchmark above that level and sustain the market’s recent upward momentum. (Source: IANS)