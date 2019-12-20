New York– US stocks traded higher on Friday as investors digested a batch of key economic data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 108.19 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 28,485.15. The S&P 500 rose 16.68 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 3,222.05, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 34.92 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 8,922.14.



US real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, according to the US Department of Commerce, up from 2 per cent in the second quarter.



In a separate report, the department said personal income increased $101.7 billion, or 0.5 per cent in November.



Disposable personal income increased $87.7 billion, or 0.5 per cent, and personal consumption expenditures increased $64.9 billion, or 0.4 per cent, according to the department. (IANS)

