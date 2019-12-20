Bengaluru– Software major Wipro on Friday partnered with the Indian IT industry apex body Nasscom to upskill 10,000 students from 20 engineering colleges across the country.

“As part of our CSR programme, we will train 10,000 engineering students to skill them in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, cyber security and internet of things,” the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement.

The company’s TalentNext prepares faculty and academic leaders to train students through future skills, a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help the former keep pace with emerging technologies.

“Future skills is a collaborative platform built on the technology-powered learning resource, being developed by the industry for its benefit,” said National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) President Debjani Ghosh.

As the IT apex body aims to add nine crore techies to the industry by 2030, partnership with global firms like Wipro will ensure the students are equipped with the right skills to be employed soon after their graduation.

The initiative will also create a talent pool of students, certified by the partners (Wipro and Nasscom). (IANS)

