New Delhi– With over 900 patents, India became the second largest contributor in the world to help IBM achieve a milestone of most patents ever awarded to a US company, the company announced on Tuesday.

IBM inventors received a record 9,262 US patents in 2019, marking the company’s 27th consecutive year of US patent leadership across key technology areas such as AI, blockchain, Cloud computing, quantum computing and security.

Few of the patents filed from India include ‘Infrastructure costs and benefit tracking’; ‘automation and validation of insurance claims for infrastructure risks and failures in multi-processor computing environments and ‘eye contact-based information transfer’, the company said in a statement.

“Technology advances – whether AI, cloud or quantum computing – will all contribute to solving the biggest challenges facing business and society,” said Dr John E. Kelly III, executive vice president, IBM.

“We are very proud of the talented individuals across IBM who change the world through their inventions,” he added.

The company was awarded more than 1,800 AI patents, including a method for teaching AI systems how to understand and deduce the nuances and implications behind certain text or phrases of speech by analyzing other related content, it said in a statement.

IBM also led in the number of blockchain patents granted, which includes several patents for improving the security of blockchain networks.

IBM inventors were granted more than 2,500 patents in cloud technology, including for example a patent for a method to jointly manage cloud and non-cloud computing platforms.

Since 1920, IBM has received more than 140,000 US patents.

This year, more than 8,500 IBM inventors, spanning 45 different US states and 54 countries contributed to the patents. (IANS)

