Bengaluru– Global software major Infosys signed a 5-year deal with leading European automotive logistics firm Gefco to digitise its worldwide operations, said the company on Tuesday.

“We are partnering with the Paris-based Gefco to digitise its multi-modal supply chain solutions and support its digital transformation over the next five years,” said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement from Paris.

The 70-year-old Gefco has presence in 47 countries and serves about 300 destinations worldwide with 15,000 work force.

“As technology partner, we will help transform Gefco’s business application management services, leverage its live enterprise suite to evolve into a digital native organisation,” said the statement.

Digitisation will also enable the logistics company to process information in real time and help it respond intelligently across the value chain.

“We begin our digital transformation journey with Infosys as digital innovation in the supply chain sector is key to strengthen our expertise and bring value to our customers (sic.),” said Gefco’s chief information officer Jean-Luc Galzi in the statement.

The 4.6-billion-euro Gefco designs smart, flexible solutions to meet supply-chain challenges in every industry sector.

“We value the trust of Gefco in us on its digital transformation, as we have a shared vision on the ‘art of possible’. We will apply our live enterprise approach to help it scale new performance thresholds and enhance its market leadership,” said Infosys global head for retail and logistics on the occasion. (IANS)

