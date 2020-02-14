BOSTON—Harvard University’s Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School are ready to kick off their annual two-day India Conference on Saturday, Feb. 15, with more than 100 speakers, 25 panels and 800 attendees, organizers of the conference said.

“We are very excited to host one of the largest conferences in the USA, 100s of students and professionals have registered for the conference,” said Sahebjeet Singh, a Harvard University student and of the organizers of the conference. “India is at an interesting point right now and our panel topics are such that we’ve tried to address and cover what everyone interested in India would like to discuss.”

India Conference is organized by Harvard students and will held at Harvard on 15-16th February 2020. The 2-day event has 25+ panels, 100+ speakers and 800+ students and professionals attending.

The conference is in its 17th year and continues to be the largest conference in the United States focused on India. The conference this year boasts of speakers such as Jayant Sinha, Mahua Moitra, Ankiti Bose, Anupam Kher, Gary Kirsten, Vir Das and many more.

The conference is student-led and the team consists of graduate students from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. The team has 30+ students who’ve been working on this for the last few months. (IANS)

