San Francisco– At a time when the world is reeling under coronavirus outbreak, music streaming giants such as Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music have pledged to contribute to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, to fund for music industry workers.

The programme, when set up, promised to provide monetary support for people in the industry affected by cancellation of music events and loss of various work opportunities.

The companies didn’t say how much they’re donating to the fund. But MusiCares, the charitable foundation behind the project, already raised $2 million since the initiative was established last week, Engadget reported on Wednesday.

In a similar fashion, SoundCloud had also joined hands with Twitch to give musicians a way to earn some money while staying at home. (IANS)