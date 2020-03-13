New Delhi– Smartphone maker Realme on Friday announced Shraddha Kapoor as the Chief Lifestyle Officer for its UNI Smart Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shraddha in this exciting journey as her ability to strike a real chord with the masses and undeniable charm will cement realme’s tech trendsetter positioning among the target audience. From audio to wearable products, we will bring more surprises that win over scores of lifestyle and fitness enthusiasts in India,” Madhav Sheth, Vice President and CEO of Realme India said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I am excited to join the realme family, the fastest growing smartphone brand in India, to bring a stylish and smart lifestyle experience to more youth across the country. I’m sure our collaboration will bring more cool technologies and fun experiences.”

Additionally, the Realme Band, will go on open sale from 12 noon, March 16 on Amazon.in, realme.com and across offline stores. (IANS)