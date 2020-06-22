Mumbai– The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex up 200 points.

It has, however, shed gains after gaining as much as 479 points to touch an intra-day high of 35,211.12.

At 10.49 a.m., it was trading at 34,935.84, higher by 204.11 points or 0.59 per cent from the previous close of 34,731.73.

It had opened at 34,892.03 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 34,868.96 points.

Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,300.45 points, higher by 56.05 points or 0.55 per cent from its previous close.

Among the stocks, Reliance Industries continued its bull run and hit a fresh all time high of Rs 1,804.10. It, has however, trimmed major gains and is currently trading just 0.14 per cent of Rs 2.50 higher at Rs 1,762 per share.

Its market capitalisation is at over Rs 11.2 lakh crore. (IANS)