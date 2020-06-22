New York– US stocks opened mostly lower on Monday as investors grew nervous of a resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country amid lockdown easing.



Shortly after the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.13 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 25,796.33. The S&P 500 decreased 5.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 3,092.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.03 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 9,947.16, Xinhua news agency reported.



Stocks tied to the prospect of economy reopening, such as airlines and cruise lines, traded on a downbeat note.



The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise across the US, raising questions about a swift economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 2.28 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the US, with nearly 120,000 deaths, as of Monday morning local time, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



In the week ending Friday, Wall Street posted modest gains with the Dow up 1 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advancing 1.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively. (IANS)