San Francisco– Tech giant Apple has announced new marketing tools for App Store developers looking to promote their applications.



The launch of the new marketing tools comes ahead of the release of iOS 15 and watchOS 8.



In a post on its Developer website, Apple explained that the new marketing tools make it easy for developers to create assets such as banners and images to promote their applications, reports 9To5Mac.



In just a few clicks, developers can build custom assets, including app icons, a QR code, or an App Store badge, the report said.



“You can now easily create custom marketing assets — such as banners and images — to promote your apps on social media and more,” the company said.



“Simply select your app, choose a template, customize your design, and add preset messages in multiple languages. Your assets will be available instantly in all the right sizes, making sharing easier than ever,” it added.



The developers can also continue to use these App Store marketing tools to create short links or embeddable code that lead to your App Store product page and display your app icon, a QR code, or an App Store badge.



Apple said the new marketing tools can help developers stand out on social, as well as promote special offers and more. (IANS)