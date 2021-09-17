Sam Francisco– As Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.

According to GSMArena, the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 series on October 19 and has already provided an early look at the duo’s designs and specs but the Pixel Fold was not mentioned to this point, the report said.

A recent report suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is also expected to come pre-installed with a digital car key application.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. (IANS)