San Francisco– Chat platform Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron sought to reassure users that the company does not have impending plans to shift its business toward non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In a tweet earlier this week, Citron shared an image of crypto wallet MetaMask integrated into Discord’s user interface with the text “probably nothing” — shorthand language in the NFT space for something that is about to be a big deal.

He contextualised the previous tweet on Wednesday evening, noting that Discord has “no current plans” to integrate crypto wallets into its app, reports TechCrunch.

“We appreciate all the perspectives we have been hearing in response to the internal concept you may have seen in a tweet earlier this week and want to clarify we have no plans to ship it at this time,” Discord was quoted as saying by the website.

“We are excited about the potential for web3 technology and the positive ways these communities are coming together on Discord, especially those organised around environmentally friendly, creator-focused projects. However, we also recognise there are some problems we need to work through. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spams, scams and fraud,” the company added.

Citron casually shared the screenshot on Monday in a reply, not as an official company announcement, but several Discord users immediately jumped on the tweet.

The company quickly explained that the screenshot was part of a community hack week project and not something around the corner for the social chat app, but the horse had left the barn.

Discord users wary of the crypto space quickly encouraged each other to ditch their Nitro subscriptions, Discord’s paid premium service that helps the platform stay ad-free. As the backlash spread, outraged Discord fans also pointed to a recent poll from the company asking for their thoughts on Web3 and NFTs. (IANS)