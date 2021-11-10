New Delhi– Chip-maker Nvidia on Wednesday announced ‘Omniverse Avatar’, a technology platform for generating interactive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Avatars.

Omniverse Avatar connects the company’s technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines and simulation technologies.

“The dawn of intelligent virtual assistants has arrived. Omniverse Avatar combines NVIDIA’s foundational graphics, simulation and AI technologies to make some of the most complex real-time applications ever created. The use cases of collaborative robots and virtual assistants are incredible and far reaching,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said in a statement.

Avatars created in the platform are interactive characters with ray-traced 3D graphics that can see, speak, converse on a wide range of subjects, and understand naturally spoken intent.

Omniverse Avatar aims at creation of AI assistants that are easily customisable for virtually any industry. These could help with the billions of daily customer service interactions, restaurant orders, banking transactions, making personal appointments and reservations, and more.

Omniverse Avatar is part of the company’s Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows. It uses elements from speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines, facial animation, and graphics. (IANS)