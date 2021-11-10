Bengaluru– Enterprise software major VMware on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Intel in India to enable women developers restart their careers after a break.

For the joint initiative, VMware’s upskilling programme VMinclusion Taara will collaborate with Intel’s Home To Office (H2O) programme to empower developers with relevant skills and career opportunities.

VMinclusion Taara aims to upskill 15,000 women by providing free technical education and certification courses in cloud management and automation, data centre virtualisation, networking, and digital workplaces, the company said in a statement.

The free courses will be focused on building skills for developers in India.

The courses from Intel will enable participants to enhance their knowledge in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Time Series Analysis, DL for Robotics and Anomaly Detection.

VMware’s Spring courses offer experience with Spring Boot and its major features, including auto-configuration, Actuator, Spring Boot testing framework and more. On completion, participants would have a foundation for creating enterprise and cloud-ready applications.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Intel as we come together to empower more women developers in India to return to work successfully. Our aim is to help bring back talented women developers to the industry by upskilling them with the right resources,” said Duncan Hewett, Senior Vice President and GM, APJ, VMware, in the statement.

“Globally, by 2030, we aim to increase the number of women in technical roles at Intel to 40 per cent, and we remain committed to investing in social equity programmes and initiatives that advance our inclusion goals. We believe that shaping the skills of women technologists, who make up a critical workforce, is imperative to drive greater innovation and growth for the industry,” added Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, and Vice President, Intel Foundry Services.

Since its launch in 2019, over 12,000 women have registered for the VMinclusion Taara programme and more than 2,000 women have successfully returned to work.

Intel India’s H2O programme was launched in 2017. It falls under the company’s initiative called BeingWISE (Women Innovators, Social leaders and Entrepreneurs), which aims to accelerate inclusive participation of women in the workplace. (IANS)