VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN

Chennai– Defence and aerospace electronics major Data Patterns (India) Ltd has become a member of the consortium of space sector companies incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), said officials.

The idea is to provide an end-to-end solution — starting from satellite manufacturing, putting it into orbit and satellite data analysis by the consortium, the officials added.

“Data Patterns will also work with the consortium of space sector companies incubated by IITM so that an end-to-end solution — satellite making-launching it into orbit — ground stations and satellite data analysis is available within the consortium,” Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns, told IANS.

The listed company has made small satellites for a satellite company and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET).

“Data Patterns brings in expertise in electronics integration, avionics and manufacturing. The consortium can carry out end-to-end space activity,” S.R.Chakravarthy, Professor and Head-Combustion R&D Centre, National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD), IITM told IANS.

Space sector start-ups like rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos and satellite maker GalaxEye Space Solutions are incubated at the IITM Incubation Centre.

While Agnikul is developing a rocket to launch small satellites, GalaxEye is designing and developing small satellites that would weigh not less than 150 kg.

Data Patterns has supplied the cable harness health checkout systems for Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Gaganyaan — India’s human space mission — crew module.

The health checks of wiring harnesses such as high voltage insulation, continuity, isolation, current carrying capacity and other electrical parameters play a vital role in the safety of the crew module.

The company has also supplied the 14,000 point count down checkout system for ISRO’s second launch pad, upgraded the launch vehicle tracking radars, supplied the X-Band and C-Band weather radars. (IANS)