New Delhi– Agritech platform Krishi Network on Thursday said Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has invested in the startup. It, however, did not disclose the amount Tripathi has infused in the platform that is connected with at least 30 lakh farmers.

The fresh funds will be used to expand its AI-based technology platform across India and grow rapidly, the startup said in a statement.

“Coming from a farmer background, I have always believed in supporting initiatives that help farmers with access to information to grow their business,” said Tripathi.

“Back in my days as a farmer, genuine and correct information always used to be a concern, and seeing how Krishi Network is supporting farmers is commendable,” added the actor who will also be their brand ambassador.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Ashish Mishra and Siddhant Bhomia, Krishi Network leverages the growing rural internet penetration to create a platform that eases information accessibility for farmers and enables them to generate higher profits from their land.

The platform also has on-boarded agri brands, agri-input merchants, and other stakeholders in the agriculture supply chain.

Its app is currently available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and English.

“We started Krishi Network with a vision to transform Indian agriculture by enabling farmers to adopt change with confidence. We are growing their horizon by reliably connecting them to experts and other agri-businesses beyond their local area,” said Ashish Mishra, Founder, Krishi Network. (IANS)