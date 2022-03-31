San Francisco– Disney has announced that it has roped in former Google executive Jeremy Doig as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Disney Streaming.

Doig, a 30-year veteran in online media, will lead the technology organisation and global technology strategy for The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of direct-to-consumer streaming services.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Walt Disney Company at this crucial moment in the entertainment industry,” Doig said in a statement.

Doig brings to the team deep technical experience, architecting and implementing global technology visions at global scale, and will play a key role in propelling the next phase of technical innovation and growth for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+.

Doig will report directly to Michael Paull, President, Disney Streaming.

“Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team,” said Paull.

“We have an exceptional team of global technologists, and Jeremy’s experience leading transformational initiatives in complex and dynamic environments will make him an incredible asset to lead this world-class group,” Paull added.

Doig will join Disney Streaming next month after 18 years at Google where he pioneered new standards for online media — spanning novel compression approaches for audio and video, streaming protocols for real-time and on-demand delivery, and spatial experiences. (IANS)