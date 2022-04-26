San Francisco– After Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, its Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday that the micro-blogging platform has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world.

“Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important. I know this is a significant change and you’re likely processing what this means for you and Twitter’s future,” Agrawal tweeted.

He was set to address Twitter employees in a town hall on what this takeover means to them and allay their fears.

The Twitter buyout casts doubts on the future of Agrawal, and it is still unclear whether he would like to remain at the helm, with Musk now being at the very top of the platform.

Musk has already said he doesn’t have faith in the management of Twitter.

The decision to sell the platform to the Tesla CEO also signals that the board is somehow not reportedly convinced in Agrawal’s capabilities, who took over from Jack Dorsey in November 2021, as the company is not making enough profits.

Musk has reiterated that the micro-blogging platform needs to be made private to grow and promote “free speech”.

Agrawal had earlier said the Tesla CEO had decided “not to join our board which I believe is for the best”.

Musk said “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”. (IANS)