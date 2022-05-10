San Francisco– With an aim to meet the range of today’s security demands, Microsoft has announced a new service category called ‘Microsoft Security Experts’.

The company said that the new service brings together several security-focused technologies from Microsoft and human expertise.

“I am thrilled to announce that Microsoft is expanding our existing service capabilities under a new service category called Microsoft Security Experts,” Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management, said in a blogpost.

“Security Experts combines expert-trained technology with human-led services to help organisations achieve more secure, compliant and productive outcomes,” Jakkal added.

She also said that the company’s vision is to deliver this new category of services across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy. The first step on that journey is offering new and expanded services for security.

“With input from our incredible partner ecosystem, we have designed three new managed services that can help you scale your team of experts to fit your needs, without the challenges of hiring and training them,” Jakkal said. (IANS)