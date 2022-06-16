San Francisco– Elon Musk-owned Tesla has once again increased the prices of its electric cars across its entire lineup with some models going up by as much as $6,000.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, after a year of increasing prices almost every month in 2021, Tesla slowed down the rapid rise in prices across its electric vehicles in early 2022.

However, now the electric vehicle company has updated its online configurator overnight to again increase prices across its entire lineup.

The Model 3 is the one that got the smallest price increase of all Tesla’s lineup. Only the Model 3 Long Range is affected as it went from $54,490 to $57,990, a $2,500 price increase, the report said.

The Model Y, which has become Tesla’s most popular model, has received a bigger price increase with both versions of the electric SUV going up in cost.

Model Y Long Range went from $62,990 to $65,990 and Model Y Performance went from $67,990 to $69,990.

The Tesla Model S also saw its price increase significantly, and that’s after a big $5,000 price increase just a few months ago.

The Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range went from $99,990 to $104,990 with the price increase.

The Plaid version of the flagship electric sedan stays the same price at $135,990.

The Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range went from $114,990 to $120,990 with the price increase. (IANS)