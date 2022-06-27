New Delhi— At a time when the US is facing several major issues like banning of abortion by the Supreme Court, as well as the first significant law over gun control, Elon Musk, known to tweet much frequently, has turned unusually silent since a week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a whopping $44 billion deal, has been quiet on the social media platform since last tweeting on June 21, the Street reported.

Musk, the world’s richest man, often remains in news for his updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Co. He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events.

Prior to June 21, Musk made comments about cheese, supported Dogecoin, congratulated Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory, and also posted views of SpaceX and Twitter.

Earlier, he has also tweeted on population decline in Japan, Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and the US.

“Past two years have been a demographic disaster,” Musk on June 14 wrote on Twitter about the US.

With such frequent tweets, it is a wonder why he has not yet voiced or tweeted his opinion about the Supreme Court’s June 25 Roe v. Wade decision, and the US Senate overwhelmingly approving a bipartisan gun safety bill. (IANS)