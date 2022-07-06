New Delhi— Tech company IBM on Wednesday announced it has acquired Databand.ai, an Israel-based data observability software provider that helps organisations fix issues with their data, for an undisclosed sum.

This is IBM’s fifth acquisition in 2022 as the company continues to bolster its hybrid cloud and AI skills and capabilities.

IBM has acquired more than 25 companies since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.

“With the addition of Databand.ai, IBM offers the most comprehensive set of observability capabilities for IT across applications, data and machine learning,” said Daniel Hernandez, General Manager for Data and AI, IBM.

Databand.ai’s open and extendable approach allows data engineering teams to easily integrate and gain observability into their data infrastructure.

Databand.ai capabilities can alert data teams and engineers when the data they are using to fuel an analytics system is incomplete or missing.

Enterprises will also have full flexibility in how to run Databand.ai, whether as-a-Service (SaaS) or a self-hosted software subscription, said IBM.

“You can’t protect what you can’t see, and when the data platform is ineffective, everyone is impacted, including customers,” said Josh Benamram, Co-Founder and CEO, Databand.ai.

“Joining IBM will help us scale our software and significantly accelerate our ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients,” he added. (IANS)