Bengaluru— With an aim to woo users, leading PC and laptop maker Dell Technologies and its subsidiary Alienware on Tuesday unveiled a new gaming laptop, Alienware m15 R7, for Indian consumers.

Available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990, the laptop is available across key online and offline stores.

“We will continue to up the ante and bring more powerful gaming devices that reflect our core principles of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality,” Pujan Chadha, Director-Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The company said the device offers a USB4 port, delivering gamers multiple benefits that include faster transfer speeds and better management of video bandwidth.

With supreme performance and remarkable design, the laptop is equipped with the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.



Moreover, to keep performance high and thermals under control, the new device offers “Cryo-Tech TM cooling technologies”, including five tailored power state settings that ensure all sensors drive airflow where needed and as desired by the user.

Additionally, the “ComfortView Plus” low blue light technology which is integrated with the display offers hardware-based protection to reduce stress on the eyes without degrading picture quality or performance. (IANS)