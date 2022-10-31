New Delhi– Starting from Tuesday, the Mumbai International Airport is set to launch the all-new, renovated General Aviation terminal facility, exclusively for private jets.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) introduced its all-new, revamped General Aviation (GA) terminal offering luxury and convenience at its best to its travellers. The GA terminal is set to welcome the passengers with luxurious interiors accentuated with height, light and space.

The guests will be warmly welcomed at the resplendent reception area by attentive and friendly staff on call 24 X 7. The terminal offers expansive lounges with butler service all complemented with a curated menu of super-food lite bites, a stylish bar to global cuisine served via a buffet and as per an a la carte menu.

The guests can reserve the meeting and conference room facilities with state-of-the-art audio and video aids in advance. From essential business requests to indulging when on leisure travel, CSMIA’s GA terminal, spread over 753.26 sq. mt, redefines luxury.

The terminal has been built with an aim to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport. The all-new GA terminal at Mumbai Airport is a modern and stellar space that prioritizes the safety, security and well-being of passengers at all times.

The terminal offers an efficient processing area with Customs and Immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the Terminal. Besides, having access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated systems, passengers are efficiently processed through all interaction points such as enabling the boarding pass, dedicated porter service, check in and hand baggage processing, with minimum waiting period. In addition, the terminal is fully accessible to our passengers with special needs and passengers with reduced mobility.

The Terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour, thus ensuring that passengers board their flights on time, every time. With the GA Terminal and the newly developed General Aviation Aircraft Parking stands being co-located, passengers will find it more convenient to travel to and from the aircraft for boarding or de-boarding in no time. (IANS)