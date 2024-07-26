Mumbai– Leading low-cost airline Indigo on Friday reported net profit at Rs 2,728 crore for the April-June quarter — a drop of 11.7 per cent from Rs 3,090.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

The operational revenue of the airline went up 17.3 per cent to Rs 19,570.7 crore in Q1 FY25, as compared to Rs 16,683.1 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, closed 1.37 per cent up at Rs 4,491.25 on Friday.

“We saw a continued growth in total income of 18 per cent as compared to the same period last year to Rs 202.5 billion and a net profit of Rs 27.3 billion, resulting in a solid margin of around 14 per cent,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO.

Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 17,444.9 crore, an increase of 24 per cent over the same quarter last year.

“In a few days, we will celebrate our 18th anniversary wherein we will unveil our recently announced new initiatives to address the evolving market developments and our customers’ feedback,” Elbers added.

The air carrier currently has a fleet of 382 aircraft — a net increase of 15 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo said it operated at a peak of 2,029 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights, and provided scheduled services to 88 domestic destinations and 30 international destinations.

The company has a total cash balance of Rs 36,100 crore comprising Rs 22,087 crore of free cash (as of June 30). (IANS)