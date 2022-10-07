San Francisco– Amid the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, a new report has revealed that the tech giant has sold nearly 30 million smartphones from its Pixel series to date.

According to GizmoChina, the news arrived from Vlad Savov, who sourced the information from an IDC report.

The report mentioned that Google has managed to sell tens of millions of phones so far, and its 2022 flagship model, the Pixel 7, will push sales past the 30 million mark by over seven million units in a single year.

As per the report, IDC reported that the exact sales figure is around 27.6 million units of Pixel phones that were sold in the past six years.

Meanwhile, the company has unveiled its latest all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13.

The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in the country.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13, said the company. (IANS)