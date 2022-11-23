New Delhi– With a view to enhance international connectivity, IndiGo announced the launch of connecting flights via Turkey to Portugal and Switzerland, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said: “We have witnessed a huge demand for travel from India to Turkey, Switzerland, and Portugal. Keeping the customer demand in mind, we now offer 19 connecting flights through Istanbul to destinations like Geneva, Lisbon, Porto, and Basel.

“This will not only enhance international connectivity but also add capacity on these routes and make travel more affordable. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hasslefree service.”

These destinations are known for their breathtaking scenic tourist locations throughout the year. Portugal offers some of Europe’s most pristine beaches with turquoise water surrounded by sandstone cliffs and curiously formed rock formations. Major tourist attractions are the capital Lisbon, the city of Porto, Odemira, Faro and the city of Sintra. There is a lot to do in Portugal, from visiting old castles and palaces to surfing at the Atlantic Ocean Coastline. The old village of Sortelha, the Pena Palace, the Castle of the Moors, the historic fishing town of Cascais and the waterfalls of the Azores are among the things you must see if you are travelling to Portugal.

On the other hand, Turkey serves the interest of travellers fascinated with history who frequently visit the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, the Cappadocia rock valleys, the pure white travertine terraces of Pamukkale, and the ruins of the former Armenian capital Ani and much more. Attractions like Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahce Palace, Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul Sea Life Aquarium, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar, Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum and Istanbul Cevahir Mall are amongst the bucket list of every traveller. The city has a unique mixture of Byzantine and Ottoman architecture, appetising middle eastern food, and pleasant weather.

Similarly, Switzerland, considered to be the ‘Paradise on earth’ is a beautiful, tourist-attracting country. While it is most famous for its ski resorts during the winter, it is beautiful all year round. The Alpine mountains stretch across the Balkans to France, making Switzerland the perfect skiing destination. The lakes and cities are also must-visit places in Switzerland, but the most special ones are the towns.

The airline said that these flights will not only promote international tourism, trade, and commerce, but also make travel affordable to these destinations through direct connections and additional capacity. Snow-capped mountains, pristine beaches, delicious food, rich culture, architectural marvels, Christmas markets, winter festivals, and of course, New Years’ celebrations will make Europe magical and more appealing to the customers. (IANS)