New Delhi— Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met visiting US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Raimondo is currently on a four-day visit to India.

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said that both the leaders discussed India’s G20 priorities among other issues.

During their deliberations, Sitharaman and Raimondo also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation to further boost investment and trade in mutually agreed areas.

The two leaders also appreciated the substantial and multifaceted India-US relations which are centred on strong economic and financial engagements, the Finance Ministry tweeted. (IANS)