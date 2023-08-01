San Francisco– Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is suing the company responsible for his branded line of fast food including the MrBeast Burger, due to delivering “inedible” food to customers.

In 2020, Virtual Dining Concepts partnered with MrBeast to launch the menu out of “ghost kitchens”, or storefronts without a physical presence where food is prepared and served from other restaurants, reports The Verge.

Donaldson’s lawsuit claimed that Virtual Dining Concepts neglected quality control in favour of expanding its line of MrBeast food and that the food was consistently bad enough to damage his reputation.

Among other unfavourable remarks cited in the lawsuit, MrBeast fans called the food “revolting” and “likely the worst burger (they) have ever had”.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the lawsuit reads.

Donaldson claimed that despite concerns he and his team raised about the food, Virtual Dining Concepts ignored them.

Since 2020, Donaldson has utilised his online popularity to hype up his line of fast food.

The grand opening of a Beast Burger restaurant in New Jersey attracted a crowd of 10,000 people eager to try the YouTuber’s food, and Donaldson himself attended the opening and promoted it.

As of last year, MrBeast Burger orders were being fulfilled by 1,700 restaurants across the country.

“Donaldson is now asking the judge for the right to end the business partnership altogether,” the report said.

Donaldson has also used his fame as a marketing tool for other goods, including Feastables, a line of cookies and chocolate bars, as well as branded basketballs and hoodies. (IANS)