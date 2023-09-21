Chennai– Private non-life insurer Liberty General Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Parag Ved as its Director & CEO Designate.Ved will take over from the retiring incumbent Roopam Asthana.Prior to joining Liberty General, Ved was the President of Consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance.Ved holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering from K.J Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, and a Master’s in Management from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). “Over the last few years Liberty has carved a niche for itself, and it is indeed a privilege to lead the organization, especially in the given interesting times and evolving insurance landscape. As the industry undergoes rapid transformations, my focus will be on harnessing innovation, reinforcing operational efficiency, and optimizing stakeholder engagement,” Ved said. (IANS)