New Delhi– X CEO Linda Yaccarino has contradicted Elon Musk’s statement on how many posts the platform is witnessing daily. According to her, the number is around 500 million posts per day.This clearly contradicts what Musk said last month, informing that X users were generating a lot of content — creating 100 to 200 million posts every day, excluding reposts. However, speaking at the “Khanference 2023” event in the US late on Wednesday, X CEO Yaccarino claimed X was seeing 500 million posts per day on the platform.An X executive told TechCrunch the “500 million posts per day is accurate,” saying X also generates 100 billion impressions per day. Yaccarino also said that people are spending 14 per cent more time on X, with a 20 per cent increase in consuming video.“Gen Z is the largest and fastest-growing segment — almost 200 million every month,” she said during the event.In a bid to retain users on its platform, X Corp (formerly Twitter) has paid nearly $20 million (more than Rs 166 crore) to creators so far, Yaccarino revealed last month.According to her, the company will be profitable by early 2024, adding that the platform may now have 200-250 million daily active users.In an attempt to turn X into an “everything app”, Musk is also testing video game streaming and live shopping features on the micro-blogging platform.X Corp is also planning to soon roll out audio and video calls to premium, subscription-only users. (IANS)