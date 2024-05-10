New Delhi– In line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, technology solutions provider Netweb Technologies on Friday inaugurated a high-end computing servers, storage and switch manufacturing facility in the country.

Located in Faridabad, the facility will enable the company to manufacture high-end computing systems based on the latest chips from Netweb’s technology partners such as Intel, Nvidia and AMD.

The facility is also expected to create hundreds of local jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

“The ability to design and manufacture high-end technology domestically is not just a matter of pride but a strategic imperative. This achievement underscores our capacity to excel in critical areas, ensuring end-to-end capabilities for vital applications,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Netweb facility, which was inaugurated as the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 for IT hardware scheme, with its increased budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore and expanded tenure to six years, is expected to generate an incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crore.

The Centre has set a target of achieving $300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing by 2025-26, with $100 billion to come from exports.

“This facility paves the way for design, development, and manufacturing of even more advanced products within India,” said Sanjay Lodha, CMD of Netweb Technologies.

In addition, the manufacturing facility will significantly enhance the country’s capability to deliver comprehensive data centre computing solutions, covering everything from design to final product.

The facility includes printed circuit board (PCB) design, manufacturing and SMT (surface mount technology) line for high-end servers, storage and switches, demonstrating advanced manufacturing skills. (IANS)