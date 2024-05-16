New Delhi– Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced that they are collaborating with IBM to help businesses globally responsibly accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

According to the company, Tech Mahindra’s suite of AI offerings and solutions can integrate with the IBM watsonx AI and data platform with AI Assistants to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises.

“Our work with IBM can help advance digital transformation for organisations, adoption of GenAI, modernisation, and ultimately foster business growth for our global customers,” Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that customers can combine the power of IBM watsonx and Tech Mahindra’s strong AI consulting and engineering skills to access different new GenAI services, frameworks, and solutions architectures.

This will enable the development of AI applications in which organisations can access trusted data and automate operations.

“Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labour, and customer service,” said Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem.

In addition, Tech Mahindra has a virtual watsonx Centre of Excellence (CoE) in operation to help customers improve business capabilities in AI.

The CoE serves as a co-innovation centre, with a specialised team dedicated to optimising the synergies between both organisations and developing unique offerings and solutions based on their strengths. (IANS)