IndiGo to Temporarily Suspend Flights to Several Asian Destinations

NEW DELHI — IndiGo said Thursday it will temporarily suspend flights to several Southeast and East Asian destinations beginning in July, citing softer demand in the upcoming quarter and a challenging cost environment.

The airline said it will suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, 2026. Flights to Siem Reap will be suspended beginning July 3, 2026.

The suspensions will remain in effect until Sept. 30, 2026, with bookings for the affected routes expected to resume Oct. 1, 2026. IndiGo said it could reinstate the services earlier if market conditions improve, subject to operational feasibility and advance planning requirements.

“IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting 1 October 2026; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time,” the airline said.

IndiGo said the temporary changes affect only a limited segment of its international network. The low-cost carrier said it continues to operate more than 1,800 weekly international flights and has retained most of its international operations.

The airline described the move as a measured effort to align capacity with demand while maintaining network reliability and operational stability across its global destinations.

IndiGo said it will continue to monitor market conditions amid elevated operating costs and ongoing airspace restrictions. The company said the decision reflects a proactive approach to capacity management aimed at minimizing passenger disruptions while maintaining efficiency during a volatile period for the aviation sector.

The airline said affected customers will be informed proactively about changes to their bookings and advised passengers to check the latest flight schedules before making travel plans. (Source: IANS)