New Delhi– India and the US are working together towards becoming self-reliant in critical minerals, strengthening supply chains and adopting cutting-edge technologies, the government has informed.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US share one of the most strategic and consequential relationship with shared interests in bilateral and geopolitical issues.

Both the countries have taken a huge step towards expanding the global semiconductor supply chain. The US Department of State will collaborate with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to explore ways to grow and diversify the semiconductor ecosystem.

This initiative will be supported by the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) fund, which was established through the CHIPS Act of 2022.

Delivering the keynote address at the US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) 49th annual general meeting in the national capital, the minister also emphasised the need for global coalition against terrorism.

While paying homage to the victims of 9/11 attack on World Trade Center in New York, Minister Goyal said the attack reminds the world of dangers posed by terrorism.

“India has been suffering from terrorism promoted from across our borders since decades. Acts like 9/11 attack, divisive tendencies, inflammatory and fake propagandas should be denounced,” said the minister.

He added that the 9/11 attack showed the tremendous resilience of the people of United States of America and demonstrated the need for solidarity amongst like-minded nations. Shri Goyal said that such dastardly acts of terrorism emphasise the importance of global coalition against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government works on the principle of ‘Reform-Perform-Transform’. The Commerce Minister emphasised that reforms in the government will help the country perform and transform the lives of the countrymen.

Stressing on the importance of spreading information about reforms in India, he urged the participants present to propagate to the world about the experience they have working with India.

Evoking Swami Vivekananda’s speech delivered in Chicago in 1893, the minister said the address resonates deeply with the theme of the USIBC Summit of partnership and prosperity in the era of AI and critical technologies. (IANS)